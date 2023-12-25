Hundreds expected to turn out tomorrow for Bill Kirby Memorial Walk for the Kerry Hospice

Hundreds of people are expected to brave the elements tomorrow to take part in a major fundraiser for the Kerry Hospice.

The annual Bill Kirby Memorial Walk begins at 11.30am from outside The Brogue Inn in Tralee, and follows a route of roughly four miles.

Those who take part are invited to come to The Brogue afterwards for teas, coffees and music.

The walk was first held in 1999 as a fundraiser for the hospice, and was named in honour of the popular Tralee publican following his passing in 2008.

Organiser Michael Fox O'Connor says people can just turn up tomorrow morning, and donate whatever they wish to the hospice.

He says it's always a great social occasion: