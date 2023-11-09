Hundreds expected to attend Alcoholics Anonymous' Kerry Area Convention over coming days

Almost 500 people from across the country are expected in Tralee over the coming days, for Alcoholics Anonymous' Annual Kerry Area Convention.

Now in its 56th year, the convention - which begins in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee tomorrow and runs until Sunday - is described as a celebration of sobriety.

Some events are open to public, and family members of alcoholics are invited to find out more about Al-Anon during the weekend.

Advertisement

John, who has been sober for 35 years, says he has seen an increase in young people attending AA meetings in Kerry.

He says help and support is available for all people at meetings once they decide to attend.