Advertisement
News

'Hugely important' dissection of critically endangered angel shark in MTU Kerry today

Nov 22, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
'Hugely important' dissection of critically endangered angel shark in MTU Kerry today
Share this article

The dissection of a very rare angel shark, which took place in MTU Kerry today, has been described as 'hugely important'.

That's according to the lead researcher of MTU’s Wildlife Biology course Louise Overy, who also heads the Angel Shark Ireland project.

Irish and British scientists gathered in the south campus in Tralee to carry out the historic examination of the critically endangered species.

Advertisement

It had been found on a beach in Clare this summer and a former student of the Wildlife Biology program quickly recognised the importance of the find, alerting the university.

Louise Overy said today's event offered researchers a unique opportunity to learn more about the little known angel shark.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Iconic Dingle cinema sold to Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy
Advertisement
Labour candidate in Kerry wants common sense by planners
Kerry County Council urging public to prepare for hazardous conditions as Storm Bert hits
Advertisement

Recommended

Labour candidate in Kerry wants common sense by planners
Games called off
Sport

Games called off

Nov 22, 2024 17:29
Iconic Dingle cinema sold to Oscar winning actor Cillian Murphy
Kyriacou departs Munster
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus