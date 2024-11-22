The dissection of a very rare angel shark, which took place in MTU Kerry today, has been described as 'hugely important'.

That's according to the lead researcher of MTU’s Wildlife Biology course Louise Overy, who also heads the Angel Shark Ireland project.

Irish and British scientists gathered in the south campus in Tralee to carry out the historic examination of the critically endangered species.

It had been found on a beach in Clare this summer and a former student of the Wildlife Biology program quickly recognised the importance of the find, alerting the university.

Louise Overy said today's event offered researchers a unique opportunity to learn more about the little known angel shark.