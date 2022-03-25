Huge potential for job creation in Kerry from Shannon Foynes Port Company investment

There’ll be a huge spinoff for Kerry in terms of job creation from the major development announced by Shannon Foynes Port Company.

It’s investing €28 million in jetty infrastructure and a port logistics park.

This is a significant step in transitioning the Shannon Estuary into a major international renewable energy supply-chain hub.

A study estimates that by 2050, up to €12 billion in supply chain investment could be located on the estuary, which takes in the northern coastal region of Kerry.

This would bring the opportunity to create up to 30,000 jobs, many of which will be in Kerry, according to Shannon Foynes Port Company Chief Executive, Pat Keating.