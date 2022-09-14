Huge excitement as Garth Brooks visits West Kerry

There’s great excitement among residents and business people in West Kerry, after country music star Garth Brooks visited the area.

The American performer is in the middle of a five-show run at Croke Park and is travelling around Ireland, filming a documentary for Netflix.

Garth Brooks called into John Weldon Jewellers in Dingle with his wife Tricia Yearwood yesterday.

Louise Manning, who works in in the jewellers, is attending his concert this Saturday night and says she was shocked when he walked into the shop:

Garth Brooks also stopped off in Dick Mack’s pub yesterday and sang some of his well-known songs, including 'If Tomorrow Never Comes'.

Mary O’Neill, who is from Templenoe, was in the pub at the time.

She says some people didn’t believe it was him initially, adding even fans from Canada who’d been at his concert last weekend didn’t recognise him at first.

Mary O’Neill says everyone was surprised to see him:

Garth Brooks is in the Kingdom and stopped by Dick Macks in Dingle! Big thanks to Mary 'Declan' O'Neill for speaking to Jerry this morning and sending us in the video! #garthbrooks #garthinireland #garthbrooksireland pic.twitter.com/iCBejUIudi — Radio Kerry (@radiokerry) September 14, 2022

