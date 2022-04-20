Advertisement
HSE turns down offer of work from Kerry CAMHS whistleblower

Apr 20, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
HSE turns down offer of work from Kerry CAMHS whistleblower
A solicitor who represents the Kerry CAMHS whistleblower has confirmed that the HSE never replied to his client when he offered to work on a locum basis until the full-time role of a consultant psychiatrist was filled.

Dr Ankur Sharma exposed the harmful treatment of hundreds of young mental health patients at CAMHS.

He is now working in the UK but had offered to return to CAMHS on a temporary basis until a full-time consultant psychiatrist was appointed.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris told a recent meeting of Kerry County Council that the HSE never replied to Dr Sharma even though there are no such consultants actively working in Kerry CAMHS.

The HSE has refused to comment on the matter.

Keith Rolls of Coleman Legal Solicitors confirmed that the HSE did not reply to Dr Sharma’s offer despite his service to the young people affected, at great personal cost.

Keith Rolls solicitor

