HSE to write to Kerry schools urging them not to take part in Drinkaware training

The HSE is to write to every secondary school in Kerry to discourage teachers from participating in training programmes by Drinkaware.

The Irish Examiner reports that Drinkaware, which is funded by companies from the alcohol industry, is offering training programmes to secondary school teachers.

The HSE’s co-ordinator for drug and alcohol services in Kerry and Cork, David Lane, told the paper that he will be writing to every secondary school in the two counties, urging teachers not to take part in these programmes.

The HSE and the Department of Health have both said schools should not get involved with alcohol-funded initiatives.