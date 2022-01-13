Advertisement
HSE to appoint design team for the new oncology unit at UHK

Jan 13, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
HSE to appoint design team for the new oncology unit at UHK
The HSE is to appoint a design team for the new oncology unit at University Hospital Kerry, according to a Tralee councillor.
At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cllr Mikey Sheehy welcomed the news of a design team but questioned the delay in relocating chemotherapy services from UHK to the Bons Secours.
Last October, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the service would be moved to the private hospital until a new purpose built facility can be provided at UHK.
Mr Sheehy proposed that Kerry County Council request an update on the progress in the development of those plans.
