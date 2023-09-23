HSE seeking to recruit GP for South Kerry

The HSE is seeking to recruit a GP for South Kerry.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is advertising for a GP in Cahersiveen.

It’s offering a full-time contract under the General Medical Services Scheme (GMS).

There are almost 890 (887) patients in this General Medical Services panel.

The closing date for applications is October 2nd.

Informal enquiries can be made to Norah Heffernan, Primary Care Unit Manager, Primary Care Unit, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, by calling 021 492 3833 or by emailing [email protected].

https://www.rezoomo.com/JOB/44834/