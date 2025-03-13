HSE says interim primary care centre may well be needed in Killarney

The HSE says an interim primary care centre may well be needed in Killarney, due to the time needed to build the permanent centre.

That’s according to the regional executive officer of HSE South-West, Dr Andy Phillips.

He expects that it would take three years for a permanent primary healthcare centre to be developed at Áras Phádraig if it gets HSE approval.

Dr Phillips says the HSE has not finalised any decision about a permanent primary care centre at Áras Phádraig or an interim primary care centre on the grounds of St Finan's:

Dr Phillips is in favour of opening additional step- down facilities in Kerry.

He says these would help address overcrowding at university Hospital Kerry: