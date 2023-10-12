HSE review to determine future use of St Columbanus and Killarney Community Hospital campus

A review is underway which will determine the future use of St Columbanus and Killarney Community Hospital campus.

Construction is underway to develop a new 130-bed community nursing unit in Killarney.

This new unit is being developed on the grounds of the former St Finan’s Hospital.

Advertisement

An update on the future plans for St Columbanus and Killarney Community Hospital was sought at the recent HSE Regional Health Forum South meeting.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher sought an update on the future plans for both buildings at the meeting.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare told him these buildings are still beings used as residential facilities.

Advertisement

However, once the new community nursing unit is completed and is ready for occupants, then residents will be transferred there.

The HSE says it’s started a review of its current and predicted accommodation needs in the Killarney area.

It says this will include a population-based service planning approach and a plan for the assessed demographic needs of the population over the next 10-20 years.

Advertisement

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the results of this review will influence the future use of the current St Columbanus and Killarney Community Hospital campus.