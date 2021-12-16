HSE refuses to release second review into misreading of 46,000 scans in UHK

The HSE has refused to release a second review into the misreading of 46,000 scans in University Hospital Kerry.

Following the misreading of scans in UHK in 2016 and 2017, a review was commissioned and published.

However, a second review was commissioned by the hospital group and signed off earlier this year.

A review of more than 46,000 misread scans at University Hospital Kerry was concluded in late 2018.

The images reviewed were the work of a locum consultant radiologist, who worked in the hospital in 2016 and 2017.

Radio Kerry revealed that a second review had been commissioned since.

This review - an external HSE service review - was commissioned by the CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group, before being completed and signed off in early 2021.

The hospital previously said that service reviews are not published by the HSE, however, Radio Kerry sought a copy through the Freedom of Information Act.

After a four-month wait, the HSE refused the request, saying the review contains information given in confidence.

Earlier this year, Dr Martin Schranz, a consultant in radiology in UHK, said there could be delayed diagnosis of serious illnesses due to a number of issues, including a lack of engagement from management in relation to scans and staff vacancies.

The 2018 review found eleven patients suffered a delayed cancer diagnosis, with a number since passing away.