HSE refuses to release second review into misreading of 46,000 scans in UHK

Dec 16, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrynews
HSE refuses to release second review into misreading of 46,000 scans in UHK HSE refuses to release second review into misreading of 46,000 scans in UHK
The HSE has refused to release a second review into the misreading of 46,000 scans in University Hospital Kerry.

Following the misreading of scans in UHK in 2016 and 2017, a review was commissioned and published.

However, a second review was commissioned by the hospital group and signed off earlier this year.

A review of more than 46,000 misread scans at University Hospital Kerry was concluded in late 2018.

The images reviewed were the work of a locum consultant radiologist, who worked in the hospital in 2016 and 2017.

Radio Kerry revealed that a second review had been commissioned since.

This review - an external HSE service review - was commissioned by the CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group, before being completed and signed off in early 2021.

The hospital previously said that service reviews are not published by the HSE, however, Radio Kerry sought a copy through the Freedom of Information Act.

After a four-month wait, the HSE refused the request, saying the review contains information given in confidence.

Earlier this year, Dr Martin Schranz, a consultant in radiology in UHK, said there could be delayed diagnosis of serious illnesses due to a number of issues, including a lack of engagement from management in relation to scans and staff vacancies.

The 2018 review found eleven patients suffered a delayed cancer diagnosis, with a number since passing away.

 

