News

HSE launches ambitious plan to reduce health inequalities for Kerry Travellers

Feb 29, 2024 17:16 By radiokerrynews
HSE launches ambitious plan to reduce health inequalities for Kerry Travellers
FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - Jan 29, 2024 Included in photo are David Lane, HSE; Andy Phillips, Regional Executive Officer, HSE; 84-year-old Ann O'Driscoll, Traveller Community; Bernard Gloster, CEO of the HSE; Breda O’Donoghue, Co-Chair of the Cork/ Kerry Traveller Health Unit an Tess O'Donovan, Chief Officer, Cork Kerry Communith Healthcare. Pic: Brian Lougheed
The HSE has launched a new ambitious plan to reduce health inequalities faced by Travellers in Kerry.

The Cork/Kerry Traveller Health Implementation Plan 2023-2028 was launched today by HSE CEO Bernard Gloster.

The plan has identified key health priorities for the Traveller community, including mental health, addiction, and impact of barriers and discrimination.

FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - Jan 29, 2024
Pictured are, Bernard Gloster, CEO, HSE; Breda O’Donoghue, Co-Chair of the Cork/ Kerry Traveller Health Unit and Andy Phillips, Regional Executive Officer, HSE.
Pic: Brian Lougheed

Six Traveller organisations worked together with the Cork/Kerry Traveller Health Unit to develop this new plan, indicating priorities they wanted to see addressed.

The organisations highlighted the need for increased funding for the sector, which is identified in the plan.

It also addresses the issue of mental health and suicide, and the impact of trauma on Traveller community health.

Another priority addressed is the impact of lifelong discrimination and racism experienced by Travellers, and the impact of poor accommodation and barriers to education.

The plan also aims to tackle addiction and access to culturally appropriate services across the region, address the need for culturally appropriate health promotions, and access to services for Travellers in rural areas.

FREE PIC - NO REPRO FEE - Jan 29, 2024
Pictured is Bernard Gloster, CEO of the HSE.
Pic: Brian Lougheed
Co-Chair of the Cork/Kerry Traveller Health Unit, Breda O’Donoghue, said this report is just the first step in many years of hard work.

David Lane, General Manager for Social Inclusion and Primary Care, also Co-Chair of the Cork/Kerry Traveller Health Unit, said the organisations look forward to working together to reduce inequalities and challenges faced by so many Travellers across Cork and Kerry.

To view the ‘Cork Kerry Traveller Health Implementation Plan 2023-2028’ in full, please click here.

