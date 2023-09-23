Advertisement
Housing Minister to look favourably on plan to complete Kerry ghost estate

Sep 23, 2023 13:00 By radiokerrynews
Housing Minister to look favourably on plan to complete Kerry ghost estate
Annagh Banks, Castlemaine
The Housing Minister says he’ll look favourably at a proposal to complete an infamous mid-Kerry ghost estate.

The 14 unfinished houses in Annagh Banks, Castlemaine have been abandoned since the economic crash over 15 years ago.

Works to finish them started briefly two years ago, but was abandoned when an Approved Housing Body that was to purchase the site, pulled out of the deal.

Speaking in the Dáil, Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin said efforts to have the project sent to the Department of Housing as a turn-key proposal by Kerry County Council have proven difficult, and he suggested the process be streamlined.

His parliamentary assistant, and local election candidate, Tommy Griffin, has been working with the owner of the properties to progress the matter, and says 14 homes would be a significant addition to the local housing stock.

Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said he would look favourably at the Annagh Banks proposal.

