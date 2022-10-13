Housing crisis contributing to staff recruitment problems at UHK

University Hospital Kerry have launched an online portal in an effort to ease the staff accommodation crisis in Kerry.

Dr Martin Boyd says in the last 18 months the ability to recruit and retain staff is being impacted by the lack of available housing in the county.

To combat this, UHK has launched the portal for homeowners and landlords across Kerry to register their properties, in a bid to fill vacant positions.

Dr Boyd explains how to register for the portal