News

Houses with V93 eircode were the most expensive to purchase in Kerry last year

Feb 22, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Houses with the V93 Eircode were the most expensive to purchase in Kerry last year.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The report shows that in to year to December last year, the average cost of buying a house in Kerry was €242,000.

Nationally, the median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to December 2023 was €327,500.

The figures, compiled by the Central Statistics Office, show the cost of buying a house in the South West region, comprising Kerry and Cork, rose by 5.3% in the year.

The average price of a home in Kerry in the 12 months to the end of December 2023 was €242,000; up from €230,000 on the year before.

The Killarney V93 Eircode was the most expensive area in the county to purchase a dwelling during the period, with a median price of €284,000.

This was followed by the V23 Cahersiveen area at €254,000.

The average price for a house in the V92 Tralee area was €220,000; while the figures show, that the Listowel - V31 Eircode, was the least expensive in the county at €200,000.

Homes in the P51 Eircode had a median price of €230,000.

Meanwhile over the county bounds, dwellings the Newcastle West – V42 area, cost on average €195,000; while houses in the V94 – Limerick Eircode – which includes Athea and Glin – had a median price of €270,000.

