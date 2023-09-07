Advertisement
Households in Kerry urged to conserve water during current warm weather

Sep 7, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Households in Kerry urged to conserve water during current warm weather
Households in Kerry are being urged to conserve water during the current warm spell of weather.

Uisce Éireann issued the appeal, stating demand is increasing due to the current high temperatures.

The national utility says it has no plans to introduce general water restrictions or hosepipe bans.

However, it’s asking the public to help play their part in protecting essential water supplies.

Simple water saving tips include:

· Checking your water consuming appliances such as washing machines and dishwaters for any plumbing issues. This includes looking out for dripping joints or leaking supply hoses

· Keep a jug of water in the fridge rather than letting the tap run cold and save six litres a day

· Making sure the tap is off while brushing teeth can save 84 litres of water a week

· Reducing shower time by 60 seconds can save up to 120 litres of water every week

· 250 litres of water a week can be saved by fixing any leaking or dripping taps in the garden

For further information visit www.water.ie/conservation/

