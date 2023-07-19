House prices in Kerry up 32% since 2010

House prices in Kerry have increased 32% since 2010.

This is one of the lowest increases in the country, with Kerry ranked 20 out the 26 counties in terms of highest change in house prices between 2010 to 2022.

These figures from Property Services Regulatory Authority have been analysed by self-storage experts Storage World Self Storage.

The study looked at house prices from 2010 and 2022, and the price change over those 12 years.

County Dublin has had the largest change in house prices from 2010 to 2022, with an 80% increase over the years, from €333,000 (€332,941.86) to €590,000 (€598,906.89).

Wicklow, Kildare, Westmeath, and Laois make up the top five.

Kerry is ranked in 20th position out of the 26 counties.

The average house price in the Kingdom has increased by over €59,000 (59,254.22) or 32% from €188,000 (€188,044.83) in 2010 to €247,000 (€247,299.06) in 2022.