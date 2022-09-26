House prices in Kerry up 11% in the third quarter of 2022

House prices in Kerry rose by 11% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

That’s according to the Daft House price report, which shows the price of a house in the county is up 0.7% on the second quarter of the year.

The average price of a home in Kerry is over €250,000, 17% below its Celtic Tiger peak.

According to Daft.ie House price report, the average house price in the county during the third quarter of this year was more than €257,000.

This represents an increase of 0.7% on the 2nd quarter of the year and up over 6% from the first quarter of 2022.

The Daft.ie House Price Report for the third quarter of the year shows house prices in Kerry are now over 80% more expensive than their lowest point after the financial crash.

The biggest increase of any property type analysed in Kerry was for one-bed apartments, which rose by 25.6% in the year, to €106,000.

The average asking price for a two-bed terraced house increased by 17.4% to €125,000.

According to the report, three-bed semi-detached houses now cost an average of €175,000 in Kerry, an increase of over 13% on the same period last year.

Four-bed bungalows went up by over 10% to €321,000, while five-bed detached houses now cost €332,000, up over 7.8% in the space of a year.

The Annual price inflation in Munster now stands at 7.6%.

The report also shows the number of homes available to buy nationally, on September 1st, stood at nearly 15,500, up 22% on the same date last year and the highest total nationally in almost two years.