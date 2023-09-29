House prices in Kerry rose by over 5% in year

House prices in Kerry rose by over 5% in a year.

That’s according to the Daft House price report for the third quarter of this year.

The report is an analysis of recent trends in the Irish residential sales market.

The report shows that the average price of a home in Kerry is almost €270,000 (€269,736); that’s a rise of 5.1% compared to the same period last year.

It’s also 13% below its Celtic Tiger peak.

There was a 6.7% decrease in the price of one-bed apartments in the county, which now stands at €98,000, while the cost of two-bed terraced houses rose by 1.6% to €128,000.

The average asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house went up 5.7% in the year to €185,000.

According to the report a four-bed bungalow in Kerry now costs €334,000, a 4.2% increase on the same period last year, while five-bed detached houses in the county now cost €356,000; which is up 12% compared to the same time in 2022.

The median price of a newly-built home in Kerry is now €334,825.

Nationally, between June and September, prices rose by an average of 1.1%.

The typical listed price nationwide in the third quarter of the year was €322,602, which is 3.7% higher than a year ago.