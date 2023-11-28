Hotels founder honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Connect Kerry Hospitality Awards

A founder of Ballybunion’s Cliff House Hotel and the Listowel Arms Hotel was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Connect Kerry Hospitality Awards.

The ceremony, organised by Mags Kissane of Connect Publications, was held in Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee last night, and saw Josie O’Callaghan celebrated for her commitments to the Cliff Hotel, which her and her husband, the late Bernard developed in 1960, and the Listowel Arms which they bought in 1995.

TJ O’Connor, a senior lecturer in the Culinary Arts department at MTU Kerry was honoured with the Hall of Fame award.

Advertisement

Many others from the hospitality industry were recognised for their contribution, including the Tankard, Kilfenora, Fenit winning the Editor’s Choice award.

The full list of winners of the 2023 Connect Kerry Hospitality Awards

Advertisement

Connect Kerry Bartender of the year -MARGO PETERS MEADOWLANDS HOTEL

Connect Kerry Restaurant server of the year PHILOMENA LEE GLENEAGLE HOTEL

Connect Kerry Receptionist of the year -HONOR ENRIGHT MANOR WEST HOTEL

Advertisement

Connect Kerry Accommodation Department Person of the year- RENATA LATA BALLYSEEDE CASTLE

Connect Kerry Concierge/Porter of the year. BRENDAN HARTNETT AGHADOE HEIGHTS HOTEL

The Connect Kerry overall Customer service award- CARMEL MCKENNA LISTOWEL ARMS

Advertisement

The Connect Kerry Chef of the year in association with Dingle Cookery School. -LAURA BURKE ASHE HOTEL TRALEE

The Connect Kerry Luxury Hotel of the year. MUCKROSS PARK HOTEL KILLARNEY

Connect Kerry Best Bar Food Experience in Association with Sean Kissane Meats- THE MOORINGS PORTMAGEE

Advertisement

The Connect Kerry Tourist bar of the year. JM REIDYS KILLARNEY

Connect Kerry Best Coach/ Tour Operator in association with Kerry Executive Travel. - O SHEAS BUS TOURS

The connect Kerry Live Music Venue of the year- JD’S BALLYBUNION

Connect Kerry Restaurant Manager of the year in association with Kellihers Toyota- AINE LYNCH THE OYSTER TAVERN

The Connect Kerry One to Watch ANNES COFFEE BAR CAMP

Connect Kerry Best Community Festival - in association with Grassroots Music- TRALEE FOOD FESTIVAL

The Connect Kerry Team of the year MEADOWLANDS HOTEL

Connect Kerry Best Tourist/ Visitor Attraction in Association with Tralee Bay Wetlands and Ecology Centre. - CRAG CAVES CASTLEISLAND

The Connect Kerry Specialist in Chosen area of the industry. WILLIE AND JULIE LOONIE, THE MOORINGS PORTMAGEE

Connect Kerry Best Fine Dining Experience THE YEW TREE AT MUCKROSS PARK HOTEL

The Connect Kerry Family Business of the year MICHAEL O CONNOR THE GREEN ROOM CASTLEGREGORY

Connect Kerry Hotel Manager of the year in association with K+A Cleaning Services KARENA O SULLIVAN THE GLENBEIGH HOTEL

The Connect Kerry Gastro Pub Experience KIRBYS BROGUE INN

Connect Kerry Best Caravan-Camping Provider VALENTIA CARAVAN AND CAMPING PAARK

The Connect Kerry Best newcomer award- TRALEE BAY EXPERIENCE FENIT

Connect Kerry Best Takeaway. MJ’S DINER AND TAKEAWAY TRALEE

The Connect Kerry Social Media award KENMARE BAY HOTEL

Connect Kerry Marketing Executive In association with South Kerry Skillnet- AISLING FOLEY THE ROSE HOTEL

The Connect Kerry years of Service to chosen area of Industry Award EILEEN LYNCH LISTOWEL ARMS

Connect Kerry Wedding Manager of the year in association with Expose Design- AMANDA O CONNOR BALLYGARRY ESTATE AND SPA

The Connect Kerry best Family Dining Experience GALLYS BAR AND RESTAURANT TRALEE

Connect Kerry Restaurant of the year KITTY O SE’S KILLARNEY

The Connect Kerry best Sunday Lunch experience THE BRASSERIE AT BALLYGARRY ESTATE AND SPA

Connect Kerry Best Café, In association with Lakeside Café at Tralee Bay Wetlands. LYNCHS CAFÉ AND BAKERY LISTOWEL

The Connect Kerry Rising Star Award ALISON O SULLIVAN KILLARNEY PARK HOTEL

Connect Kerry Best Hotel Spa in association with Hairworks Hair and Beauty. EASANNA SPA AT SHEENFALLS HOTEL

The Connect Kerry best cocktail experience. IGOR KRNO, MACCAFREYS AT SEAN OGS TRALEE

Connect Kerry Best Casual Dining. In association with Connect Kerry Training and Events. THE SMUGGLERS INN WATERVILLE

The connect Kerry Best Hotel Bar DOTTS BAR AT THE ROSE HOTEL

Connect Kery Publican of the year in association with John Drummey Communications TOM MCCARTHY CASTLEISLAND

The Connect Kerry Unsung Hero of the industry award OLIVER HURLEY

Connect Kerry Bar of the year. In association with Celebration Entertainment and events. JIMMY O BRIENS BAR KILLARNEY

The Connect Kerry People’s Choice PETER MURPHY AT THE ROSE HOTEL

Connect Kerry Hotel of the year in association with Rural Food Skillnet. KILLARNEY PARK HOTEL

The Connect Kerry Editor’s Choice – THE TANKARD BAR AND RESTAURANT TRALEE

Connect Kerry Best Wedding venue in association with John Walsh Wedding Photography. BALLYSEEDE CASTLE

The Connect Kerry Lifetime Achievement Award- JOSIE O CALLAGHAN LISTOWEL ARMS HOTEL.