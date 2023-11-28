Hotels founder honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Connect Kerry Hospitality Awards

A founder of Ballybunion’s Cliff House Hotel and the Listowel Arms Hotel was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Connect Kerry Hospitality Awards.
The ceremony, organised by Mags Kissane of Connect Publications, was held in Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee last night, and saw Josie O’Callaghan celebrated for her commitments to the Cliff Hotel, which her and her husband, the late Bernard developed in 1960, and the Listowel Arms which they bought in 1995.
TJ O’Connor, a senior lecturer in the Culinary Arts department at MTU Kerry was honoured with the Hall of Fame award.
Many others from the hospitality industry were recognised for their contribution, including the Tankard, Kilfenora, Fenit winning the Editor’s Choice award.
The full list of winners of the 2023 Connect Kerry Hospitality Awards
Connect Kerry Bartender of the year -MARGO PETERS MEADOWLANDS HOTEL
Connect Kerry Restaurant server of the year PHILOMENA LEE GLENEAGLE HOTEL
Connect Kerry Receptionist of the year -HONOR ENRIGHT MANOR WEST HOTEL
Connect Kerry Accommodation Department Person of the year- RENATA LATA BALLYSEEDE CASTLE
Connect Kerry Concierge/Porter of the year. BRENDAN HARTNETT AGHADOE HEIGHTS HOTEL
The Connect Kerry overall Customer service award- CARMEL MCKENNA LISTOWEL ARMS
The Connect Kerry Chef of the year in association with Dingle Cookery School. -LAURA BURKE ASHE HOTEL TRALEE
The Connect Kerry Luxury Hotel of the year. MUCKROSS PARK HOTEL KILLARNEY
Connect Kerry Best Bar Food Experience in Association with Sean Kissane Meats- THE MOORINGS PORTMAGEE
The Connect Kerry Tourist bar of the year. JM REIDYS KILLARNEY
Connect Kerry Best Coach/ Tour Operator in association with Kerry Executive Travel. - O SHEAS BUS TOURS
The connect Kerry Live Music Venue of the year- JD’S BALLYBUNION
Connect Kerry Restaurant Manager of the year in association with Kellihers Toyota- AINE LYNCH THE OYSTER TAVERN
The Connect Kerry One to Watch ANNES COFFEE BAR CAMP
Connect Kerry Best Community Festival - in association with Grassroots Music- TRALEE FOOD FESTIVAL
The Connect Kerry Team of the year MEADOWLANDS HOTEL
Connect Kerry Best Tourist/ Visitor Attraction in Association with Tralee Bay Wetlands and Ecology Centre. - CRAG CAVES CASTLEISLAND
The Connect Kerry Specialist in Chosen area of the industry. WILLIE AND JULIE LOONIE, THE MOORINGS PORTMAGEE
Connect Kerry Best Fine Dining Experience THE YEW TREE AT MUCKROSS PARK HOTEL
The Connect Kerry Family Business of the year MICHAEL O CONNOR THE GREEN ROOM CASTLEGREGORY
Connect Kerry Hotel Manager of the year in association with K+A Cleaning Services KARENA O SULLIVAN THE GLENBEIGH HOTEL
The Connect Kerry Gastro Pub Experience KIRBYS BROGUE INN
Connect Kerry Best Caravan-Camping Provider VALENTIA CARAVAN AND CAMPING PAARK
The Connect Kerry Best newcomer award- TRALEE BAY EXPERIENCE FENIT
Connect Kerry Best Takeaway. MJ’S DINER AND TAKEAWAY TRALEE
The Connect Kerry Social Media award KENMARE BAY HOTEL
Connect Kerry Marketing Executive In association with South Kerry Skillnet- AISLING FOLEY THE ROSE HOTEL
The Connect Kerry years of Service to chosen area of Industry Award EILEEN LYNCH LISTOWEL ARMS
Connect Kerry Wedding Manager of the year in association with Expose Design- AMANDA O CONNOR BALLYGARRY ESTATE AND SPA
The Connect Kerry best Family Dining Experience GALLYS BAR AND RESTAURANT TRALEE
Connect Kerry Restaurant of the year KITTY O SE’S KILLARNEY
The Connect Kerry best Sunday Lunch experience THE BRASSERIE AT BALLYGARRY ESTATE AND SPA
Connect Kerry Best Café, In association with Lakeside Café at Tralee Bay Wetlands. LYNCHS CAFÉ AND BAKERY LISTOWEL
The Connect Kerry Rising Star Award ALISON O SULLIVAN KILLARNEY PARK HOTEL
Connect Kerry Best Hotel Spa in association with Hairworks Hair and Beauty. EASANNA SPA AT SHEENFALLS HOTEL
The Connect Kerry best cocktail experience. IGOR KRNO, MACCAFREYS AT SEAN OGS TRALEE
Connect Kerry Best Casual Dining. In association with Connect Kerry Training and Events. THE SMUGGLERS INN WATERVILLE
The connect Kerry Best Hotel Bar DOTTS BAR AT THE ROSE HOTEL
Connect Kery Publican of the year in association with John Drummey Communications TOM MCCARTHY CASTLEISLAND
The Connect Kerry Unsung Hero of the industry award OLIVER HURLEY
Connect Kerry Bar of the year. In association with Celebration Entertainment and events. JIMMY O BRIENS BAR KILLARNEY
The Connect Kerry People’s Choice PETER MURPHY AT THE ROSE HOTEL
Connect Kerry Hotel of the year in association with Rural Food Skillnet. KILLARNEY PARK HOTEL
The Connect Kerry Editor’s Choice – THE TANKARD BAR AND RESTAURANT TRALEE
Connect Kerry Best Wedding venue in association with John Walsh Wedding Photography. BALLYSEEDE CASTLE
The Connect Kerry Lifetime Achievement Award- JOSIE O CALLAGHAN LISTOWEL ARMS HOTEL.