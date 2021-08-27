Advertisement
Hotelier says Killarney an ideal alternative location for Electric Picnic

Aug 27, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry hotelier is suggesting Electric Picnic be held in the Kingdom.

Laois County Council says it can't reverse a decision not to grant a licence for the three-day festival, which takes place annually in Stradbally, attracting 70,000 people each day.

The Arts Minister says she’s exploring all options to allow it go ahead.

Manager of Randles Hotels, Killarney, Tom Randles, says if it can’t happen in Laois, Killarney would be an ideal venue for Electric Picnic.

He says the town is used to holding other big events and has the infrastructure to cater for it.

Kerry Independent Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae is supporting Tom Randles's suggestion.

He says if Electric Picnic promoters applied to Kerry County Council for a licence, an emergency meeting could be convened to consider it.

He says he’d back any proposal for a licence to hold the festival in Kerry.

 

