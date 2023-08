The Bridge Street area of Tralee is quickly becoming a tourism hub.

That’s according to Tony O’Carroll, developer of a new hotel in the town, which is due to open in the New Year.

The James Hotel, which is under construction on the junction of Bridge Street and High Street, is to create up to 25 jobs.

Mr O’Carroll says things are going in the right direction in Tralee, however he believes Kerry County Council should provide more set down places in the area.