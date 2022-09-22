Hospice Coffee Mornings taking place all over Kerry today

Coffee mornings are being held throughout Kerry today, to raise vital funds for the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

People have been gathering in homes, offices and other places of work, to enjoy a social event and collect money for their local Hospice.

This national event has been sponsored by Bewley's for the past 30 years, and to date, has raise over €41 million for Irish Hospices.

Advertisement

PRO of the Kerry Hospice Foundation, Andrea O'Donoghue, says today's event is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Kerry Hospice - and it's not too late to organise one for the weeks ahead.

She says the money raised from the Coffee Mornings, goes towards various vital projects in Kerry: