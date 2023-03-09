Hopes staff at Tarbert Power Station will be redeployed

A Kerry County Councillor says he hopes staff at Tarbert Power Staton will be redeployed.

The Tarbert Power Station will close by the end of the year; the first megawatt unit from the North Kerry station went into service in September 1969.

A spokesperson for SSE Thermal, says the closure is in line with environmental requirements.

SSE commenced a redundancy consultation process with 37 staff at the site; the company says it’ll ensure employees are redeployed, where possible.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley says the station was an important employer for the area over the years.

He says he’s hopeful that staff will be redeployed and where not possible, that they’ll be well-catered for in terms of redundancy.

Cllr Foley says he’s hopeful there’ll be there’ll be other projects at this Tarbert site: