Hopes renovation of Killorglin courthouse will be complete in 2024

It’s hoped the renovation of Killorglin courthouse will be complete in 2024.

Kerry County Council plans to conserve, renovate, and adapt the building for community use; it was closed to court sittings in 2017 due to health and safety reasons.

Killorglin courthouse is a protected structure, and plans for the redevelopment went out on public display in recent months.

The proposed works include upgrading and conserving the existing building and external storage structure, and replacing an existing single-storey structure.

Killorglin Chamber Alliance Chair, Shane McElroy, hopes the facility will be up and running at some stage in 2024.