Advertisement
News

Hopes major social housing development in mid-Kerry to be completed by late 2024

Aug 17, 2023 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Hopes major social housing development in mid-Kerry to be completed by late 2024 Hopes major social housing development in mid-Kerry to be completed by late 2024
Share this article

It's hoped a major social housing development in mid-Kerry could be completed by Christmas next year.

Twenty-eight apartments and 16 bungalows are being built in Milltown by the Clúid Housing Association.

The development in Ard na Gréine will be occupied by older people and those with disabilities and other supported living needs.

Advertisement

James O'Halloran, head of new business with Clúid, says the rapid build houses are due to be finished in 2025, but believes some may be on stream earlier.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus