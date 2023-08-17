Hopes major social housing development in mid-Kerry to be completed by late 2024

It's hoped a major social housing development in mid-Kerry could be completed by Christmas next year.

Twenty-eight apartments and 16 bungalows are being built in Milltown by the Clúid Housing Association.

The development in Ard na Gréine will be occupied by older people and those with disabilities and other supported living needs.

James O'Halloran, head of new business with Clúid, says the rapid build houses are due to be finished in 2025, but believes some may be on stream earlier.