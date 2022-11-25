Hopes Listowel Community Centre will partially reopen in coming weeks following fire

It’s hoped Listowel Community Centre will partially reopen in the coming weeks, following a fire earlier this week.

Significant damage was caused to a quarter of the community centre, following a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1am.

General manager of Listowel Community Centre Tony Duggan says works ongoing to see if they can relocate for now.

However, Mr Duggan says it’s anticipated the centre will be able to partially reopen soon: