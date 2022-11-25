Advertisement
News

Hopes Listowel Community Centre will partially reopen in coming weeks following fire

Nov 25, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Hopes Listowel Community Centre will partially reopen in coming weeks following fire Hopes Listowel Community Centre will partially reopen in coming weeks following fire
Share this article

It’s hoped Listowel Community Centre will partially reopen in the coming weeks, following a fire earlier this week.

Significant damage was caused to a quarter of the community centre, following a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 1am.

Advertisement

General manager of Listowel Community Centre Tony Duggan says works ongoing to see if they can relocate for now.

However, Mr Duggan says it’s anticipated the centre will be able to partially reopen soon:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus