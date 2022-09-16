Advertisement
Hoped choice based letting system will be operational in Kerry by year end

Sep 16, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Hoped choice based letting system will be operational in Kerry by year end
Kerry County Council hopes to have its choice based letting system in operation by the end of the year.

Through this scheme, available social housing will be openly advertised, allowing qualified households to apply if interested.

It aims to allow qualified households have a greater choice and involvement in selecting a new home.

Following a query from Labour councillor Terry O’Brien, the council stated the system is at an advanced stage.

The council now has the test system in place, and it hopes the choice based letting system will be operational by the end of this year.

 

