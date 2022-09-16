Hoped choice based letting system will be operational in Kerry by year end

Kerry County Council hopes to have its choice based letting system in operation by the end of the year.

Through this scheme, available social housing will be openly advertised, allowing qualified households to apply if interested.

It aims to allow qualified households have a greater choice and involvement in selecting a new home.

Advertisement

Following a query from Labour councillor Terry O’Brien, the council stated the system is at an advanced stage.

The council now has the test system in place, and it hopes the choice based letting system will be operational by the end of this year.