Homes and businesses without power in North Kerry

Almost a thousand homes and businesses have been left without power in North Kerry.
ESB Powercheck says power should be restored between 5.30pm and 7pm.
The outage is at Smearla, and it's affecting the Tarbert and Knockanure areas.
