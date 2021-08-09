Advertisement
News

Homes and businesses without power in North Kerry

Aug 9, 2021 18:08 By radiokerrynews
Homes and businesses without power in North Kerry Homes and businesses without power in North Kerry
Share this article

Almost a thousand homes and businesses have been left without power in North Kerry.

ESB Powercheck says power should be restored between 5.30pm and 7pm.

The outage is at Smearla, and it's affecting the Tarbert and Knockanure areas.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus