Homeless support organisation says Housing First programme needs to be expanded in Kerry and nationally

The deaths of two men who had been living in tents in Dublin has been described as tragic by an organisation that helps people who are homeless.

49-year-old Donal Scanlon, who's understood to be originally from the Ballybunion area, and 42-year-old Alex Warnick drowned in the Grand Canal on Saturday.

Úna Burns is head of advocacy and communications with Novas which works with people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness; the NGO provides services in Kerry.

She says there needs to be an expansion of the Housing First programme - which provides housing along with a range of tailored supports to help people, many of whom have been homeless for years.