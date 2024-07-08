Canal death man believed to be originally from North Kerry

One of the two men who died in Dublin's Grand Canal over the weekend is believed to have been originally from Kerry.

The bodies of two men were discovered on Saturday morning.

They have been named as 49 year old Donal Scanlon and 42 year old Alex Warnick.

Mr Scanlon is understood to be originally from the Ballybunion area but had been living in Dublin for some time, while Mr Warnick is from the US.

Its believed that both men were homeless and living in tents on the canal banks and the cause of the deaths is continuing to be investigated.