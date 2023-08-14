Homecoming details announced for Kerry ladies

The Kerry ladies football team will return to the county this evening after their defeat in yesterday’s TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

They lost out to Dublin on a scoreline of 18 points to 1-10.

The team will arrive in Castleisland at 5.30pm and a reception will take place in the library car park at the bottom of the town.

The Kerry ladies will then make their way to an official homecoming event in Killarney.

They’ll arrive in the Glebe car park at 7:30pm; there’ll be live entertainment from 7pm.