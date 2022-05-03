Advertisement
HIQA says residents of North Kerry nursing home are supported and empowered to lead meaningful lives

May 3, 2022 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Residents of a North Kerry nursing home are supported and empowered to lead meaningful lives.

That’s among the findings of an unannounced inspection by the Health Information and Quality Authority at St Joseph’s Unit in Listowel Community Hospital on January 26th.

HIQA found the unit to be compliant across 17 areas of the Health Act 2007; it was substantially compliant when it came to the contract for the provision of services.

The report noted residents received a high standard of quality care, there was a warm and welcoming atmosphere and the unit was well managed with established governance and management systems in place.

 

