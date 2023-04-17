HIQA publishes three reports for Kerry in relation to radiation exposure

The health watchdog, HIQA, has published reports into three medical facilities in the county.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out the assessments in order to ascertain if the facilities are complying with EU regulations.

These regulations set out minimum standards in relation to exposure to ionising radiation.

Ionising radiation may be used for medical reasons, such as x-rays and medical devices.

However, there are potential health hazards, including cancer, if this radiation is not properly used or contained.

Inspections are carried out to assess compliance with EU regulations which set minimum standards for protection from being exposed to ionising radiation for clinical or research purposes.

This type of radiation can be found in natural sources such as soil, water and vegetation.

It’s also found in manmade sources such as x-rays and medical devices.

Kerry Endodontics based at The Reeks Gateway, Killarney was found to be compliant in all areas.

HIQA found that Kerry Endodontics, which operates a branch of dentistry, had systems in place to ensure the safe and effective delivery of medical radiological exposures.

HIQA also says there was a good level of compliance at Cahersiveen Community Hospital. The hospital was compliant in 13 out of 14 areas and substantially compliant in relation to procedures.

The dental clinic operated at the Ashe Street Clinic, Tralee was found to be compliant in 8 out of 11 areas inspected.

It was substantially compliant in relation to equipment but wasn't compliant in relation to procedures and the justification of medical exposure.

Ashe Street Dental has updated its procedures to ensure that each patient referral is documented prior to exposure and it states the reason for each dental x-ray as well as providing sufficient clinical information on this. This was implemented immediately after the HIQA inspection.

In relation to procedures, Ashe Street Dental has adopted a full set of written protocols for all dental radiological exposures immediately after inspection; information relating to the exposure is now included in all patient reports.

The inspector found that the undertaking demonstrated a commitment to the radiation protection of service users and had taken steps to improve compliance prior to the inspection on January 19th.