HIQA finds poor engagement with residents and incorrect drug administration at Kerry nursing home

The health watchdog has found some staff at a North Kerry nursing home did not actively engage with residents, or administer drugs correctly.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection of Riverside Nursing Home in Abbeydorney over two days in early May this year.

The centre provides 24-hour nursing care to 27 female and male residents with a range of diagnoses, including dementia, accommodated in 12 twin and three single bedrooms.

The inspector’s report from the inspection found the nursing home to be non-compliant with four regulations.

