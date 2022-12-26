Hillwalkers rescued near Mangerton mountain

Hillwalkers, who’d become lost near Mangerton mountain, were rescued by Kerry Mountain Rescue yesterday evening.

Killarney Gardaí contacted the team at 5pm and a team of five began the rescue operation.

The group were located south of the summit of Stoompa.

Advertisement

They were safe and well and brough to safety in very cold and windy conditions.

The call out concluded at 9.30pm.

Kerry Mountain Rescue PRO, Colm Burke has this advice for anyone out climbing in the coming days:

Advertisement

Kerry Mountain Rescue is also urging people to let family members or friends know their plans, if they are climbing mountains, in case of an emergency.

Advertisement

PRO Colm Burke says anyone inexperienced ask a local guide to accompany them.

He says having a plan in place could help rescue teams locate you quicker, in case of emergency:

Advertisement

The Kerry Mountain Rescue team can be contacted by phoning 999 or 112 and asking for mountain rescue.