High Court ruling brings South Kerry Greenway one step closer

A High Court ruling has brought the long-awaited South Kerry Greenway one step closer.

Permission has not been granted to appeal the dismissal of two legal challenges relating to the project during the summer.

In July, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys dismissed two legal challenges against the decision of An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission to Kerry County Council for the South Kerry Greenway and the accompanying CPO.

Applications were made for a certificate to appeal this judgement to the Court of Appeal.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin announced that the High Court has ruled in favour of the greenway, and will not allow those appeals to be made.