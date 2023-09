Hickey’s Centra Rathmore has cut its carbon emissions by 49% in the past year.

It’s put in place sustainable initiatives including upgrading its refrigeration and freezer equipment, and installing LED lightbulbs and electronic shelf labels.

A reduced to clear section has been introduced - to combat food waste, and a staff member has been assigned as a sustainability champion.

Currently over 90% of its own brand packaging is recyclable, reusable, or compostable.