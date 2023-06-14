A group of heritage professionals from around the world are visiting Killarney.

They’re on the Open Palace Programme, which provides hands-on experiences for students and emergent professionals, behind the scenes of some of the finest palaces, heritage sites, and museums.

The aim is to work with and learn from the consummate professionals who care for these facilities.

The group arrived in Killarney yesterday and remain there today, exploring Muckross House and Gardens, and Muckross Traditional Farms.