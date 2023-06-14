Advertisement
Heritage professionals from around the world are visiting Killarney

Jun 14, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Heritage professionals from around the world are visiting Killarney Heritage professionals from around the world are visiting Killarney
Patricia O'Hare, right front row, Archivist Muckross Research Library with a group of Heritage professionals from around the world on a visit to Muckross House and Gardens and Muckross Traditional Farms, as part of their Irish itinerary, to spend time 'behind the scenes' in museums, palaces, and historic houses. The group is part of a prestigious 'Open Palace Programme' developed by a group of significant heritage and education organisations in the UK committed to providing a first class, first hand experience of palaces and treasures houses across the UK for international students and emergent professionals in the heritage field. https://www.openpalaceprogramme.com/irish-itinerary
A group of heritage professionals from around the world are visiting Killarney.

They’re on the Open Palace Programme, which provides hands-on experiences for students and emergent professionals, behind the scenes of some of the finest palaces, heritage sites, and museums.

The aim is to work with and learn from the consummate professionals who care for these facilities.

The group arrived in Killarney yesterday and remain there today, exploring Muckross House and Gardens, and Muckross Traditional Farms.

 

