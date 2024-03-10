Community groups and not-for-profit organisations in Kerry can apply for heritage grants.

The Heritage Council’s community heritage grant scheme is now open for applications.

The minimum grant that can be requested through the scheme is €500, while the maximum is €25,000.

The closing date for applications is March 25th at 5pm.

A broad range of project types are eligible for funding under the scheme including:

- Conservation works to collections, objects or places, including natural heritage projects e.g. control of invasive species or habitat restoration works; conservation works to buildings, including churches; stabilisation works to ruined structures;

- Surveys, reports, plans, and audits to inform the future management of buildings and monuments, habitats, collections, or objects.

- Accessibility projects that make heritage activities more accessible for people with disabilities e.g. building ramps, automatic doors, handrails, tactile interpretation

- Projects that help people engage more with their heritage e.g. interactive maps, videos, virtual exhibitions, podcasts, websites

- Purchase of specialised equipment e.g archival boxing for vulnerable documents, monitoring equipment for humidity or light, interpretation/multimedia equipment, specialised software

- Projects that address the heritage of minority groups e.g an oral history project documenting Traveller heritage

- Training in traditional skills and crafts e.g. workshops on skills such as roofing, thatch, dry stone walling etc.

- Citizen science projects on environmental conservation

Applications must be made via the Heritage Council’s online grants management system.

Funded projects must be completed by 15th of November 2024.