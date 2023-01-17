Health and Safety Authority investigating after man dies in workplace accident in Kerry

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating after a man died in a workplace accident in Kerry.
The incident took place yesterday in Tralee.
The HSA says it’s aware of the incident and has launched an investigation.
