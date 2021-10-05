Advertisement
Happy to Chat benches launched in Kenmare

Oct 5, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Happy to Chat benches launched in Kenmare
It’s hoped that designated benches in Kenmare will help address loneliness.

“Happy to Chat” benches is a joint venture between with Kenmare Family Resource Centre and Kenmare Tidy Towns.

The benches which have special plaques inviting passers-by to stop and engage in a chat with the person sitting down.

They are located at the pier, Shelbourne Road, at Kenmare Park and on the main ring road.

Paula McElligott from Kenmare Family Resource Centre says the project cost just over €73 and the feedback has been really positive so far:

 

