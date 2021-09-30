Half a million euro spent on garda overtime in Kerry Garda Division so far this year

Nearly half a million euro was spent on garda overtime in the Kerry division so far this year.

An Garda Siochana provides the cost of overtime for each quarter across every garda division in the country.

There are around 335 gardaí in the county.

Advertisement

During the first quarter of this year, €252,000 was spent on garda overtime in the Kerry Garda Division, while it decreased slightly during the period April-June, when it cost €246,000.

In total, for the first six months of the year, €498,000 was spent on garda overtime in Kerry.

This year's spend is in line with previous totals; over €1.1 million was spent on garda overtime in the Kerry Garda Division during all of 2020.

Advertisement

2019's total of €1.6 million was the highest in some time, partly due to the visit of former US President Donald Trump to Ireland.