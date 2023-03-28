Hair and beauty industry honoured at Connect Kerry awards

People from the hair and beauty industry in Kerry were honoured on Sunday.

The annual Connect Kerry Hair and Beauty Awards took place at the Rose Hotel, Tralee.

Among the winners were Mary O’Donnell of the Cosmetic Hair Restoration Clinic at the Bons Secours who took the Connect Kerry Editor’s Choice.

The Connect Kerry Lifetime Achievement Award went to Gina Groves of Nadúr Spa at Ballygarry Estate, Hotel, and Spa, Tralee.

The full list of Connect Kerry Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 winners:

Connect Kerry Make-Up Artist of the year in association with Expose Design. Vicky O Sullivan Touched by Tori

Connect Kerry Best use of social media. Paradise Hair and Beauty

Connect Kerry Wedding and Occasion Make-up specialist in association with Sofia Juliette Paris Juliette Murphy Brush n Blush.

Connect Kerry Best Start up. Veronika Kilsna Lash Doll VK

Connect Kerry Brow /Lash Specialist – in association with Nurtured Coaching. Niamh Counihan Beautz Killarney

Connect Kerry Excellence in Customer Service- Eileen Hollywood Peter Mark Tralee

Connect Kerry Nail Technician – in association with Nails by Daniela. Marta Karpas M Beauty Killarney

Connect Kerry Outstanding Contribution to the Beauty Industry- Doreen McSweeney Lady Jane Boutique Killarney

Connect Kerry Facial Specialist in association with Oral Spotlight Care – Leah o Sullivan Nadur Spa

Connect Kerry Business Development Award Peter Mark Tralee

Connect Kerry Massage specialist in association with Scotia Clinic Tralee Siobhan Guilbert Serenity Spa at the Rose Hotel

Connect Kerry Outstanding Contribution to the Hair industry- Maebh Enright Hairworks Tralee

Connect Kerry Waxing / Threading Specialist – in association with Sean Taaffe Hair Group Namoi Travers Paradise Hair and Beauty

Connect Kerry Years of Service to the Hair Industry- Martha Fleming Kilorglin

Connect Kerry Laser/Cosmetic Procedure Specialist in association with Connect Events Monika Banach, Transform by Mon at Brush n Blush

Connect Kerry Years of Service to the Beauty Industry- Sanja Bunjaic the Spa at Aghadoe Heights

Connect Kerry Wedding /Occasion Hair in association with K+A Cleaning Services- Joanne Lynch Hairworks Tralee

Connect Kerry One outstanding knowledge of chosen industry. Marie Keane MK Beauty Listowel

Connect Kerry Color Technician – in Association with Rock_it_Kaftans. Lorraine Chawke Signature Hair and Beauty

Connect Kerry one to Watch in the Hair Industry – Angel Hussey Peter Mark

Connect Kerry Cutting and Restyling Specialist – in association with John Walsh Photo- Emma o Grady Sean Taaffe Killarney

Connect Kerry One To Watch in the Beauty Industry – Skin Beauty at the Gleneagle Hotel

Connect Kerry Best Blow Dry in association with Celebration Events Tina O Conor Aspire Hair

Connect Kerry Salon Design- Peter Mark Tralee

Connect Kerry Hair Extension specialist of the year – in association with Nora’s Slimming World Laura McCarthy Blend Listowel

Connect Kerry Rising Star- Aoife O Connor

Connect Kerry Junior Hair/Beauty in association with That’s Perfect Katelyn O Conor Girlies Beauty Ballybunion

Connect Kerry Salon Ambience Easanna Spa at Sheen Falls

Connect Kerry Counter/ Salon/Spa Manager – In Association with CHRC At the Bons Secours Tralee.- Sharron O Connor Peninsula Spa @Dingle Skellig

Connect Kerry Team of the year- Beautz Killarney

Connect Kerry Hair Salon of the year. Hairworks Tralee

. Connect Kerry Editors Choice Mary O Donnell CHRC Bons Secours

Connect Kerry Beauty Salon of the year. The Beauty Rooms Kenmare

Connect Kerry Holisitc Approach to the industry Sharon Kinsella Sole Connection

Connect Kerry spa of the year in association with Kerry College of further education and training. Nadur Spa at Ballygarry Estate Hotel

Connect Kerry Overall Hair Individual Samantha Clifford Vogue Hair and Beauty Tralee

Connect Kerry overall Beauty individual Doreen Culhane Enright The Beauty Spot Tarbert

Connect Kerry Poeples choice Ivana Bak Euopheria Tralee

Connect Kerry Lifetime Achievement Award- Gina Groves Nadúr Spa at Ballygarry Estate and Hotel.