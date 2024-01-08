Advertisement
Guns, ammunition, drugs and cash seized in Castleisland

Jan 8, 2024 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Guns and ammunition, cocaine worth €35,000, and €2,000 cash, have been seized in Castleisland.

Gardaí made the discoveries during the search of a house in the area as part of Operation Tara.

 

Gardaí in Kerry have seized guns, ammunition, drugs, and cash following a search of a house in Castleisland yesterday (7th January, 2024).

The Garda Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the search as part of Operation Tara, a national anti-drugs strategy aimed at disrupting, dismantling and prosecuting drug trafficking networks.

During the search of the house in Castleisland, cocaine with an estimated street value of €35,000, two guns and ammunition, and €2,365 in cash was seized.

The drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man in his 40s was arrested and is being detained at a garda station in the county, under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí says their investigations are ongoing.

