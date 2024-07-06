Guide published to help speed up property sales

Kerry residents are being urged to read a new guide which highlights the seven deadly delays in selling a property.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland and the Law Society of Ireland published the guide to help speed up property sales.

They say it is mainly for sellers, but may also be of interest to buyers.

Issues with documentation, planning, and taxes are among the biggest causes of delays when selling or buying a property, according to the authors.

The free guide also includes the steps involved in selling a property, the questions to ask, the contacts needed, and the typical time frames and costs involved.

It says some of the common documentation issues include:

Property’s title deeds (often held by a bank or lender)

Marriage or civil partnership certificates

Land registry and mapping documents

Additional documentation for third-party rights (e.g., right of residence, right of way)

Boundary issues or disputes with neighbours

It says some of the common planning and building regulation compliance issues include:

Copies of planning permissions for extensions

Evidence of compliance with building regulations

Certificate of exemption for extensions below the size threshold for planning permission

Building Energy Rating (BER) certificate and BER Advisory Report

It says some of the common challenges in the conveyancing process include:

Antiquated and overly complex process

Involvement of up to 15 interdependent parties and dozens of documents

Potential knock-on effect causing significant delays

Need for systemic reform of the conveyancing system

It says some of the common regulatory and tax requirements include:

Measures to prevent money laundering

Evidence of payment of Local Property Tax and household charges

Confirmation from Uisce Éireann about water services

Confirmation from local authorities regarding road maintenance

It says some of the common probate and financial issues include:

Sales conditional on probate if the owner has died

Delays due to buyers not having finance in place

Delays from sellers not having the final redemption figure from their bank.

“Speed up your property sale – a guide to avoiding the most common delays” is available to download for free.