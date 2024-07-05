Report shows almost 100 residential dwellings in Kerry sold in April

Almost 100 residential dwellings within the four Eircode areas of Kerry were sold in April this year.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

According to the report by the Central Statistics Office, 94 residential dwellings were sold in Kerry in April.

The figures show that the homes within the countys’ four Eircode areas, were sold at over €22.5 million.

The V92 (Tralee) eircode was the area in which most homes were sold in April, with 39.

The figures show, the total value of these sales was €8.8 million.

The (Killarney) V93 eircode was the most expensive in the county, with 37 dwellings sold in this area, at a total price of €10.1million.

Sales to the value of €2.1 million were made on 12 homes sold with a (Listowel) V31 Eircode.

Six dwellings were sold in the V23 (Cahersiveen) eircode area; with a sales value of €1.5 million on these.

The P51 eircode which includes Gneeveguilla and Rathmore shows 37 sales were filed in April at a value of €1.3 million.