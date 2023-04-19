Growing problem of owners not cleaning up dog foul in Killarney National Park

There's a growing problem with dog owners not cleaning up after their pets in Killarney National Park.

That’s according to Danny O'Keeffe, who is regional manager of Killarney National Park which is run by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Park management have also been dealing with complaints about owners not keeping their dogs on leads.

Mr O’Keeffe is appealing to pet owners to be aware of others, particularly those who are afraid of dogs and to act in a responsible way; he says dogs who are off-lead also can impact on deer or ground-nesting birds

He explains the rules for dogs in Killarney National Park: