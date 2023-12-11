Advertisement
News

Grow Remote Killorglin and Tralee to host meet up for remote and hybrid workers

Dec 11, 2023 13:14 By radiokerrynews
The Grow Remote Killorglin and Tralee chapter is to host its first social meet up for remote and hybrid workers this Thursday (December14th).

The aim of the event is to bring people together for social connection and to raise awareness of remote working opportunities in the Killorglin and Tralee areas.

The free social meet up will take place in Baily’s Corner, Tralee, this Thursday from 7pm.

Grow Remote Killorglin & Tralee is part of the wider Grow Remote network of volunteer groups, who run a range of social events for remote and hybrid workers in their local communities.

As remote and hybrid working becomes more mainstream, it has opened up new job opportunities for people living in Kerry, but it’s become more challenging for people to connect with each other in person.

 

People are asked to register in advance for Thursday's event on Eventbrite.

 

For those who want to join the Grow Remote Killorglin and Tralee chapter, contact Michael O’Connor at [email protected] or Dina Vyapuri on [email protected]

